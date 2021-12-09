Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 42F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Jones County Public Health Interim Director Jess Wiedenhoff updated the Jones County Board of Supervisors on the COVID numbers during their Nov. 30 board meeting.
Over the holiday week, the county shot up to unwelcome territory, when it came to the county’s positivity rate, which was at 16%.
“Last week, we were tied for seventh highest in the state. The good news is we’ve gone down to tied ninth,” she said.
At the highest point, the county’s rate shot up to as high as 24% over the week ahead of her update.
While increases were expected over the holiday season, Wiedenhoff reminded people to take the proper precautions to protect themselves and others and stay home if they are feeling ill.
“I know that means you might miss out on a family gathering but put your own health and everybody else’s health at the top of the list,” she said.
Wiedenhoff also briefed the supervisors on the new omicron variant. Though no cases of the variant have yet been found in the state, it is likely just a matter of time before the state sees its first case.
“Every hour or every minute that we can buy to delay that or slow down the total number of cases that we have at any one time is the best that we can do,” she said.
Local public health departments were being put in control of contact tracing for people that are returning from countries where the variant has been detected.
With more holiday traveling on the horizon, Wiedenhoff encouraged people to double check travel requirements before their trip, particularly if traveling internationally. That includes checking what a country’s requirements for entry are and keeping an eye on the CDC’s guidelines for getting back into the United States.