During the May 24 meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors meetings, the supervisors were briefed on the updating of the county’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan and Future Land Use Map.
Land use administrator Michele Lubben said the plan tried to take into account how to contain urban sprawl and keep quality agricultural land in production.
“Things we’re trying to do is instead of keeping the development sporadic, keep people towards those hard surface roads,” she said. “We’re not going to develop on steep slopes…keep the residential together.”
Lubben credited Jim McElheny for putting in a lot of research on what to do with the maps. McElheny said there’s around 25,000 acres in the county around the three biggest cities zoned for residential. The current plan would see 5,000 of those acres returned to agricultural.
“What we were really taking a deep dive into was what is the buildability and suitability for homes in that zoned area,” McElheny said.
There were 18 criteria they looked at, including length away from hard-surfaced roads, soil and topography, when trying to determine whether to rezone as agriculture.
Lubben and other members of the planning and zoning committee tried to go around to other similar meetings as they were held throughout the county.
“Instead of having the public coming to us, we went out to the public,” she said. “We tried to coordinate our efforts with other like groups.”
The plans are just preliminary, and the county is still looking for public input on the matter. Tentatively, officials are planning to hold a public hearing on the plan in the planning and zoning commission in July. Even after the plan is approved, it can be changed.
During the meeting, the Cascade Public Library gave a presentation about the need for a new library, making their case for a portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Another possible project, the Olin Splash Pad, will be put on a future agenda for a presentation for the Olin Splash Pad.
