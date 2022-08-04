A new radio communications system is expensive, and Jones County is looking at utilizing a loan in financing the purchase.
The total cost came in at just shy of $263,000 through Mindshare. The system was one of three the county got bids for. Other systems can cost considerably more. A more high-end system would have been closer to around $700,000. A more similar system to the one the county currently utilized was closer to $400,000.
Gary Schwab, the county’s Emergency 911 coordinator, said the new system would decrease the amount of space taken up in the server room and allow for the system to go portable if the need ever arose.
They are looking at financing the cost of the project through a loan, and Schwab said he wanted to check with the supervisors prior to approval before moving ahead with the proposal.
When asked if they were trying to budget for future projects, Schwab said they were attempting to and tracking the equipment they would need to cyclically replace over the years.
While the system is being installed and checked, the county would still use their current system until the new one is ready to take over and staff could undergo the requisite training to operate it. Schwab said the new system is “pretty simple” in comparison to the current system.