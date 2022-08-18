Following a previous discussion about a discrepancy about paying out vacation time, supervisors discussed making changes to vacation benefits.
July 18, sheriff Greg Graver told the supervisors about benefits discrepancies between the union contract and the employee handbook on paying out vacation time earned if an employee left prior to being with the county for one year. The union contract calls for those to be paid out, while the handbook said they needed to work a year.
After consulting Mike Galloway, the county’s labor attorney, it was suggested the county indeed change the language in the handbook. Galloway also suggested changing the amount of vacation the county offers upon hiring.
“It’s very outdated,” auditor Whitney Hein said. “It’s probably time we update that policy to make that a little more robust. I think that would help with some departments and their recruiting of new employees.”
Currently, the county only allows for employees to earn a week’s worth of vacation their first year and does not allow for it to be used. The suggested change was allowing them to earn up to two weeks in their first year and use as they earn it.
Graver agreed with the need to offer more in the first year.
“What we were doing, yeah, that was great 25 years ago, [but] we are way behind on the times,” he said.
The language will be worked on and brought back to the supervisors for official approval.