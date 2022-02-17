During the presentation from representatives from Eastern Iowa Regional Utility Service Systems (EIRUSS), supervisors were caught off guard by the ask of the overseers of the Center Junction and Fairview water and sewer systems.
The organization was asking for $15,000 to offset losses in those two systems. As of Jan. 31, in Fairview, the system was showing a negative cash balance of $90,422, and in Center Junction that number was $17,335. The number for the Fairview system was actually an improvement over where the system ended the last fiscal year, with a negative balance of more than $96,000.
Supervisor Joe Oswald, the county’s representative on their board, said the ask surprised him and wondered why it hadn’t been discussed at any of the previous meetings. The decision was made to bring it to local board first and then bring it to the full EIRUSS board.
The organization has been in talks with Iowa American Water, who runs rural sewer and water systems at a more national level in addition to the work they’re doing in state. The company is looking at purchasing some of their systems and could make repairs with increased efficiencies, given their larger size. With the scale, it could help lower utility costs for systems as well.
The presentation was part of the final set of outside agencies making their funding pitches to the supervisors as part of their ongoing budget process. After the conclusion of their Feb. 8 meeting and at a special meeting Feb. 9, the supervisors discussed the continuing process of setting their budget and the maximum levy. Discussion was held about the rates, including the rural services fund, and discussions were held about various outside agencies.