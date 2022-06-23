Anamosa
The county’s appointed EMS advisory council has suggested the county seek a $.35/$1,000 of assessed value for property taxes.
Following the passage of legislation allowing counties to designate EMS as an essential service, additional funding can be approved by voters to help fund local services. Additional funding can be attained in one of two ways: either through a local option income surtax or a property tax not to exceed $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value on taxable properties. The approval of either revenue stream requires 60% approval of the funding by a vote of the public.
During the June 14 meeting, Margot Ahrendsen explained the reasoning behind why they decided to go with property tax.
“With income tax…we’re not sure how sustainable that might be over the next 15 years that this would be in place. So, we decided to go with property tax,” she said.
The board arrived at the figure based on information they’d received on property values and the financial information provided by the area EMS services about their needs.
Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith, the vice chair of the EMS association, said the county’s EMS association had not made any recommendations on the funding recommendation, nor were they asked to. Other members of the association felt the number was a minimum.
The rate would result in approximately $434,000 in new revenue, based on the current assessments. A couple of the supervisors questioned whether the figure was sufficient.
“Is it enough?” supervisor Joe Oswald asked.
Ahrendsen said they were trying to balance the needs of the services with putting forward a rate they felt could pass. The supervisors’ representative on the EMS association, Ned Rohwedder, said the needs are greater than what the proposal funded, but he understood trying to come up with something they felt voters would support and pass
Smith acknowledged the, “incredibly difficult” position that the council was in, given how “essential service” was being handled when it came to EMS.
“We want to make the essential service designation, and we want to make EMS an essential service,” he said. “But it still comes down to we’re only as essential as what the taxpayers are willing to support and that, unfortunately, is not the true definition of essential, nor is that how fire service or law enforcement is treated.”
The supervisors were advised to move quickly on setting the rate so information can be made available during upcoming events and July 4 activities. The supervisors could accept the council’s recommendation or put a different rate forward to go to a public vote in November.
If the funding does not pass, the county would lose their EMS essential designation and have to start the process all over, including the passing of the resolution for the essential service designation and the appointing of the advisory council.