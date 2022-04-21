The Jones County Board of Supervisors voted in a special meeting April 14 to send letters to local legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds opposing a senate file (SF2376) that would make permanent a harvest proclamation allowing for vehicles to exceed the legal gross weight on non-state roads by up to 12%, not to exceed 90,000 pounds.
During the regularly scheduled April 12 meeting, Jones County Engineer Derek Snead said the legislation would be detrimental to the county’s road systems.
“Going from 80,000 to 90,000 at that higher end is a very, very big deal,” Snead said. “We have a good bridge system; however, our paving system, we have a 40% of it that’s beyond its lifespan right now. It’s at that tail end.
“We start getting some of these heavier loads on these pavements…we could have 5, 6, 10, 20 miles in a very short amount of time that does have damage that is just irreplaceable.”
Rep. Lee Hein (Monticello) served as the bill’s sponsor in the house, which passed an amended version April 12. The house version of the bill does allow for a special $500 permit, with 75% of the funds going to the counties, but county officials say the permit fee would not cover the increase costs.
“A typical bridge replacement costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. These permit fees in no way make up for the costs to repair these damages to county roads and bridges,” the supervisors said in a letter sent to each state representatives Hein and Steven Bradley, state senator Carrie Koelker and Reynolds.
The letter also stated that the cost to re-rate bridges for the new weight requirements would cost between $200 to $500 per bridge and that many of the county’s 180 bridges would need to be rerated under this new bill.
A previous version of the senate bill passed the senate March 29 by a 46-1 vote, and the house passed their amended version by a vote of 86-7. All the local legislators voted in favor of the bills.