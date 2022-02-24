At their Feb. 15 meeting, the Jones County Board of Supervisors set the maximum possible levy rate for the next fiscal year and set the date for the public hearing.
The general fund proposed increase of 9.96% is equal to a $631,414 increase in tax dollars. Funds are needed to maintain existing programs and services and additional personnel costs. The max levy rate for the general fund rose from 5.37519 to 5.65500 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The rural fund proposed increase of 20.21% is equal to a $464,527 increase in tax dollars. Funds are needed to maintain existing rural programs and services, for increased secondary road expenditures, and to increase staffing in the sheriff’s department. The rate increases from 2.71759 to 3.18000. In the budget proposal, the county is adding an additional deputy to be paid out of the fund.
This is the maximum the board may propose to levy to support the FY23 budget. The final budget may reflect levy rates less than this proposal. The above tax rates do not include county voted levies, mental health and disabilities services levy, debt service levy and the rates of other local jurisdictions.
During the course of the discussion about where to set the levy rate, Auditor Whitney Hein discussed where the county’s levy rate fell in relation to other counties and discussed the possibility of an “unusual circumstance” levy to support the other levies. Hein said approximately one-third of counties were levying under that fund, due to the rising costs of inflation and unfunded mandates handed down from the state. The base general services levy, $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed value, has not been readjusted since 1984.
Regarding proposed maximum dollars, the Board of Supervisors cannot adopt a higher tax asking for these levies following the public hearing, but the rate can be lowered before being submitted.
The public hearing on the levy will be held March 8.