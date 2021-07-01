Anamosa
Though the rain harassed visitors throughout the day, plenty of people made their way out to the National Motorcycle Museum for the return of the annual Swap Meet.
“It was a long break,” Special Projects Director Mark Mederski said, but he was happy with the crowd that showed up with the rain. “Motorcyclists are pretty tough. We don’t care about a little weather.”
If nothing else, the shelter provided by the museum encouraged those that had never had a chance to check out what the museum had to offer an opportunity to see what was on display.
“It’s a day to showcase the museum,” Mederski said. “Lets people who need a little nudge to come and see it another reason.”
In addition to drawing interested parties, there was an international flair to the vendors on site selling their wares from all over the globe, including the United Kingdom and Japan.
What really drew a crowd was the minibike races, new to this year’s event.
“It’s a good family attraction,” Mederski said. “It’s got a broader base when you add the racing in there.”
The Swap Meet is one of the museum’s biggest fundraisers, along with their annual bike raffle. The bike was stationed out front of the museum at the event for attendees to see.