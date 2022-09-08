Volatility, driven by supply challenges, has become a popular conversation in the agriculture market amongst rural communities. Crude oil, fertilizer prices, weather and the nature of food production has a significant impact on price development, especially when there is uncertainty on supply availability.
Dr. Chad Hart, ISU Extension and Outreach economist, and Ryan Drollette, farm management specialist, are scheduled to present to Jones County and surrounding communities on volatility in the agriculture market prior to fall harvest.
Attendees will hear from ISU Extension and Outreach specialist on the future impact of agriculture in Jones County and surrounding counties. The discussion topics include agriculture input costs for diesel and livestock, national and international markets and look at future prices for crops, livestock and energy.
Following include the event details and registration contact.
Friday, Sept. 16, Youth Development Center, Monticello; 12 p.m. Cost: $10. Register through ISU Extension and Outreach Jones County at 319-465-3224 or email Alex Monaghan, County Director, at amonagha@iastate.edu.
A sandwich meal is provided and sponsored by the Jones County Pork Producers and ISU Extension and Outreach Jones County.