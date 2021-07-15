Anamosa
Ready for another BIG announcement? This year, the beer garden will be run by none other than our local heroes, the Teufelhund Veterans Group.
The Teufelhunds group is made up of men and women who are active, reserve or retired from the Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. They are hardworking professionals, nurses, business owners, volunteers and family members. They support each other, their communities and the families of veterans.
The Teufelhunds are a 501 c 3 organization that raises money for local veterans and veteran groups to supplement shortfalls, assist individuals in need, and contribute to veteran-related issues such as PTSD, ramps and wheelchairs or healing/supportive causes. This is also the group that collects toys each year for the Toys for Tots program, hosts benefit rides and this year is helping out with raising funds for the Freedom Rock, which will be right down the road in Stone City.
They are this, and so much more. Come down to the main stage, grab a beer (or water), see some great local bands and help The Teufelhund Veterans Group with their fundraising efforts!