The dairy industry has a long and storied history in Jones County.
As laid out in “Little Dairy on the Prairie: From Butter-Makin’ Women to High-Tech Agriculture,” the county was one of the biggest players in the state when it came to the dairy industry in the 1800s.
The book came about in the aftermath of the archaeological excavations at the Oneida Cheese Factory.
“The county is a microcosm of larger dairying trends found throughout northeast Iowa…Jones County moved from homemade cheese and butter production by farm women, to the industrialization of the dairy farm and opening of cheese factories and butter creameries,” the introduction stated.
In 1887, no county in the state had more creameries than Jones County’s 41. According to the “The 1879 History of Jones County, Iowa” by Janet A. Brandt, “All of these creameries are recently established, and the farmers of Wayne are thus given a home market for $50,000 worth of the most profitable farm product.”
That would amount to nearly $1.5 million in today’s money.
Henry D. Sherman of Jones County was even appointed the state’s first dairy commissioner.
Cheese factories went through a rapid rise and fall after the first opened in 1864. Asa Bowen’s cheese factory was the first in the county and possibly the first in the state, according to “Little Dairy on the Prairie.”
The proliferation of cheese factories was rapid. In 1865, the Anamosa Eureka stated that 3,470 pounds of 40 different cheese produced in the county were set to be shipped to Omaha. By 1867, the newspaper stated that “Jones County cannot be beaten on cheese. The 130,000 pounds of last year will probably be doubled this season.”
By 1885, the Wyoming Valley Cheese Factory near Onslow was the final remaining factory, before closing its seasonal business around 1900.