Anamosa
Starlighters latest production is hoping to be a pathway for conversation.
“This play gives parents and teenage girls an opportunity to safely talk about and think about different things that happen in youth,” director Aimee Clemmons said of why she wanted to bring this latest production to life.
“The Wolves” follows a teenage female soccer team during the course of their warmups as they discuss their trials and tribulations. Denise Cherry and Kendall Siebels, who played mother and daughter in the last production, “Lost Memories,” now play teammates.
“A lot of this covers things in high school that some girls aren’t comfortable talking about with their family and friends, and I think this play really helps portray some of those topics,” Siebels said.
The play is PG-13 and includes language and covers hard topics such as sexual harassment, abortion and mensuration.
“What I would like to do is make this play more of an educational experience where we can take from that and learn from that how to cope in society…and maybe along the way teach people how to better behave,” Clemmons said.
Cherry plays the team captain and the ex-coach’s daughter, while Siebels plays the “mean girl” of the team, and the duo has a blast with that dichotomy.
“It’s definitely a bit of a power struggle between the two of them,” Siebels said.
“It’s fun to portray that,” Cherry added.
For Cherry and Siebels, finding that chemistry after so recently having worked together was easier.
“I feel like we’re able to portray that push and pull dynamic,” Cherry said.
Clemmons said the team atmosphere among the cast has been there since the beginning, with the cast really being able to connect with each other. Having the cast feel like a team was important for Cherry, too, helping them connect better.
The cast even got to go through mini soccer practices to start, so they could practice kicking the ball around in Pinicon Ridge Park before moving things to the Starlighters’ stage. Cherry, having been a team captain during her high school years, was able to connect with her character’s role in that team dynamic, while Siebels enjoyed getting to play against her personality.
“Me in real life is definitely the polar opposite of this character, which definitely plays into me being so excited. There’s a lot of character development with my character and lots of stuff that I’ve never been able to portray on stage before,” she said.
Siebels is even having to balance “The Wolves” with her upcoming performance of “The Little Mermaid” for her high school.
The play has given Clemmons the opportunity to work with some younger actors, some making their debut. The youngest cast member, Aisling Ryan, is only 10 and watching her progression over the course of rehearsals has been exciting.
“Watching her grow has been truly amazing. I can’t wait to watch her do future things at Starlighters,” she said.
The play debuts Oct. 7, with shows on the 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16, and the cast can’t wait to show off their work.
“We’re super excited for this to get started because of how hard we’ve been working,” Cherry said.