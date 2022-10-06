Team photo

The starting lineup for “The Wolves” includes, from left to right, #25 Denise Cherry, #13 Lily Plante, #00 Jennifer Beall, #11 Taylor Cherry, #7 Kendall Siebels, #2 Aisling Ryan, #8 Melanie Chervek and #46 Lydia Ahlrichs. Not pictured are #14 Mya Heather and Soccer Mom Lindsay Ryan. The team takes the stage starting Oct. 7.

 Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo

Anamosa

