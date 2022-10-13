Anamosa
Starlighters II Theatre’s latest production has premiered, and it’s a true team effort.
“The Wolves” follows a teenage female soccer team during the course of their warmups as they discuss their trials and tribulations. Denise Cherry and Kendall Siebels, who played mother and daughter in the last production, “Lost Memories,” now play teammates, and their friction is a central relationship among those on the team and was a fun inter-team rivalry to explore. On one hand, you had the team captain and ex-coach’s daughter who’s very much trying to figure out who she is (Cherry), while the other is sarcastic and foul-mouthed. The dichotomy between the more understated leader and her loud, foul-mouthed foil was an intriguing watch.
However, there’s a couple different cliques that you feel throughout. There’s definitely a tension between Cherry and Siebels, as well as Siebels best friend (Mya Heather). Each character feels unique and comple, and the ball is spread around, allowing each character their moment to shine. Director Aimee Clemmons, at least on premiere night, even came in off the bench to fill in.
Both actors and director praised the messages and the topics brought up in the play about what it’s like being teen girls. In addition to the topics of abortion and menstruation, the team huddle is where a lot of things are explored—often with multiple conversations going on simultaneously. This is where another dichotomy shines with Melanie Chervek’s #8 and Taylor Cherry’s #11, the former being someone who approaches conversation with a youthful ignorance and the other a budding intellectual.
Those aren’t the only topics explored, however.
Those that have been involved in any activity during their youth will find something to connect to as the team tries to come together with their different personalities. Where that really shines through is with Lydia Alrichs’ #45, who joins the team as a newcomer and tries to fit in with the already established team.
The pressure placed on youth athletes is also put in focus, with players having to deal with the pressure of performing for perspective colleges, perhaps best exemplified by Jennifer Beall’s goalie who suffers from severe anxiety heading into matches.
Young Aisling Ryan helped bring some enthusiasm to the stage, while Lindsay Ryan also helped the play conclude emotionally with a rallying speech that both packs a punch and helps call back to a moment earlier in the play.
Though simple, the production work of the play was another highlight for me. Having a soccer net strung up at the front of the stage and being able to watch players kick the ball around made it unique. Even the pre-show announcements were made with lights and an announcer like a pregame production. The music choices played in between scenes were fantastic.
At a swift 90-minutes, it’s a quick watch and offers commentary that everyone should be able to connect to with the diverse team of characters.