With a rise in the Anamosa homeless population, two Starlighters II Theatre members, Jan Cratsenberg and Aimee Clemmons, developed something they believe can help those in need. Clemmons, head of the theatre’s costume department said she got a call from Cratsenberg while rehearsing for the upcoming production of “Moonlight and Magnolias.” Cratsenberg had noticed a homeless man in the alley behind the theatre and struck up a conversation. She called Clemmons wondering if she could handout one of the old costume coats in the theatre’s basement.
Clemmons agreed.
The interaction had come in the aftermath of a sermon Cratsenberg sat through highlighting the fact that homelessness was a growing issue in the community, so the pair began to wonder if there was something more they could do. Then Clemmons remembered the mall in Galena she frequents that places a coat rack outside the mall where people can leave coats and those in need can take a coat for winter.
After confirming with City Hall that such a rack would be allowable, the coat rack was set up outside the front door of the theatre for coat pick up and drop off.
The rack is open to all willing to donate a coat or in need of a coat, no questions asked. Members of the public can simply walk up to the rack and make your drop off or selection any time. Although this is open to the entire public, Starlighters asks that you remember why this initiative was started, to help the low income and homeless community.
By making this available to the community, Starlighters hopes to spark a light of giving spirit this holiday season.