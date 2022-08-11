Starlighters II Theatre is mourning the loss of one of its founding members.
Many current and former Starlighters thespians are shaken up over the recent passing of Robert (Bob) Furino, the theatre said in a Facebook post.
Furino was heavily involved in set building, directing, acting, developing the Young People’s Theatre (YPT) and so much more. Most recently, he taught the theatre’s acting and director classes alongside Jan Cratsenberg.
Furino was also the inaugural recipient of the award named in his honor. The Bob Furino Award has been awarded since 2014 in “recognition of outstanding service to Starlighters and for the promotion of the arts.” It was established both to recognize service and encourage volunteerism at the theater.
The theatre said he has touched so many lives in the Jones County community, and would like to share those stories with everyone. The theatre allowed people to share and read memories on their website at starlighters.org/inmemoryof. Those memories posted lamented the loss and thanked Furino for his passion for the theatre and offering a place where others passionate about the art could follow their passions.
The theatre plans to hold a memorial date yet to be determined. The weekend’s shows of “Lost Memories” were dedicated in Furino’s honor and a memorial wreath and photo collage were displayed in the lobby of the theatre.
“Bob will be with all of us, and his memory will live on forever through the ongoing life of the theatre. We ask for your thoughts and prayers to be with his family and the many friends that he made along life’s way,” the post said.