Theisen’s Home • Farm • Auto announces that 16 grants were awarded in Jones County, totaling more than $18,000 through the company’s 2021 More for Your Community grant program.
The nonprofits awarded grants included: the Little Lion Learning Center for their after school program expansion, the City of Martelle for improvements to the city park, Mike’s Kids, Olin Food Pantry, Anamosa Lunches for Youth, Wyoming Volunteer Fire Department for radio upgrades, the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program (HACAP) (two grants), Iowa State University Extension and Outreach—Jones County (two grants), Monticello Emergency Medical Team for volunteer ambulance radios, Jones County Public Health for Keeping Kids Safe—Safe Sleep and car seats, Austin Strong Foundation for an inclusive playground, Every Child Reads Jones County for getting books in the hands of children in Jones County, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Jones County Family Council for the Jones County Cares program.
In total, 242 nonprofits in 24 Theisen’s store communities across Iowa and Wisconsin have received a total of more than $350,000 in awards. Successful grant applicants demonstrated that their projects would serve basic needs, such as shelter and education; be matched strongly with local funds; and provide opportunities for those impacted to give back to the community.
Celebrating its 12th year, the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program has given away more than $3 million to support local nonprofits and the people they serve. Based on estimates in nonprofit grant applications, this year’s grants are expected to impact more than 555,000 people.
“With this year’s grants of $350,000, we are simply giving back to our community and the people we serve,” co-owner Jim Theisen said. “We are so proud to support these organizations as they provide food, shelter, healthcare, safety and education to children and families in and near our store communities.”
Theisen’s Home • Farm • Auto is a four-generation, family-owned business. Three generations of the Theisen family support this grant program, taking active roles in evaluating each year’s many applications.
They also make annual site visits to nonprofit grantees to learn about community needs and to meet the nonprofit leaders serving children and families.
The Theisen’s More for Your Community corporate giving program is a partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The Community Foundation administers the grant program, accepting applications and making funding recommendations as part of its mission to strengthen communities and inspire giving. This year, 375 applications were received totaling nearly $1.3 million. To view a list of grantees, visit dbqfoundation.org/theisens.
“The Community Foundation is proud to provide efficient and effective grantmaking support to these generous corporate leaders as they give back to their communities,” Community Foundation President and CEO Nancy Van Milligen said.
Visit theisens.com/about-theisens/we-give-back to learn more about the Theisen’s More for Your Community grant program.
