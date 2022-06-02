Recently, Thou Art Gallery has expanded their offerings and held a recent ribbon cutting to mark the occasion.
Thou Dine has seen the gallery expand to offering lunch on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The menu will offer simple and health lunch options—including gluten free. The dates were picked with a purpose and providing another option for Monday lunch was something that they’ve received positive feedback about.
The idea came about as KC Wortman was deciding how best to rebuild after the downtown fire in 2017. The idea about adding a commercial kitchen was brought up, and it was added to the plans.
“It was always the plan,” she said of the dining option. “That’s why I put the commercial kitchen in after the fire, so this could be more of a gathering place.”
LeeAnna Boone is assisting Wortman with the cooking, saying she’s always enjoyed cooking and baking, but always had other things on her plate.
As the gallery is working to become more of a destination for gathering, they’ve opened up the dining area for private rentals, too. There’s also monthly music with a charcuterie board. At the gallery’s recent art show, which was paired with the monthly music offering, showed the possibilities for the new space.
“Kids, I think, feel very comfortable in here,” Wortman said. “To me, it’s just good to see the young people in here. I love to see everybody in here, but in an art gallery, to see the young people come in here is just very exciting.”
