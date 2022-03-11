The Anamosa Community School District Board of Education announced March 10 three finalists in its search for the district’s next superintendent.
The finalists are Darren Hanna, Nathan Marting and Erin Thompson. Each possesses a strong background in education administration as the board decides who will be the best fit to lead Anamosa schools moving forward.
Hanna is currently superintendent of the Emmetsburg Community School District in northwestern Iowa. There, he has worked to reduce expenses to offset the impact of declining enrollment, developed and implemented a comprehensive strategic plan, overseen key technology upgrades and created a 10-year facilities plan. He previously served as director of elementary education for the Waterloo Community School District and director of instruction and technology for the Mount Pleasant Community School District.
Marting was the former superintendent of the Jesup Community School District, where he has made strategic decisions to improve student achievement based on data and focused on the sound fiscal management of the district. He previously served as superintendent and secondary principal at Midland Community School in Wyoming, Iowa. He began his career as an agricultural education instructor and assistant football coach in the Maquoketa Valley Community School District.
Thompson is currently the Anamosa High School Principal. In this role, she has led professional learning community work, shifted traditional textbooks to open-license resources and facilitated work on grading and assessment. She also serves on the representative council for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Her previous experiences include serving the Cedar Rapids Community School District as an instructional design leader and secondary language arts facilitator. Thompson has also been an adjunct instructor for Mount Mercy University.
The board of education has been working with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the superintendent search. The board conducted a first round of interviews Monday, March 7 with six applicants. Interviews with the finalists will take place March 21. The new superintendent will officially begin leading the Anamosa Community School District on July 1, 2022.