In a special meeting Jan. 26, the Anamosa school board discussed a timeline for the district to hire a new superintendent.
Meeting with the board was Dr. Trent Grundmeyer and Brian Mitchell to discuss strategies and procedures that can be used in the district’s superintendent search.
“You’re doing some great thing and I noticed it from the outside. That’ll help us to be able to recruit,” Grundmeyer said.
As the district gets started on the search, Grundmeyer said he felt they were in a better place than they were during the previous search, and the search was getting started at a good time, about two months earlier than the previous search began.
When asked what they were looking for in a new superintendent, board members discussed wanting good communication both between the buildings and with the community, someone visible in the community and someone with a strong background in school finances.
During the meeting, the board set a rough timeline for the hire. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 23, the board will examine applications March 2 to shrink the candidate list to semifinalists around seven, with final interviews, likely three candidates to be conducted March 21. The semifinal interviews will be conducted virtually, and the interview of finalists will be in person with mixed groups of students, community members and school staff and administrators, as well as an interview by the board members.