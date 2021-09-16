Sept. 12-18 is Farm Safety Week. With the harvest upcoming, Iowa State Extension Field Agronomist Rebecca Vittetoe said there are a multitude of ways that farm safety can be practiced.
Stay safe on the road
When harvest time arrives, there will be more slow-moving farm vehicles on the roadway, so members of the public need to remember to give farm vehicles a wide berth.
“They can’t stop immediately, and they have blind spots. If you get too close behind a combine, or a tractor and grain cart, or a tractor and wagon or a semi, they might not be able to see you,” Vittetoe said. “If you can’t see their mirrors, they probably can’t see you.”
It’s also important for drivers on the road to take note of where field drives are or grain bins when following farm equipment.
If it looks like they might be getting over, it might be to make a wide turn instead of letting you pass.
Planning for extra time on the road is never a bad option.
For farmers on the road, the importance of buckling up was stressed
“I know we’re trying to get in and out quick, but on the road, we really should have that seatbelt on,” Vittetoe said.
On the farm
When it comes to work on the farm, there are a couple of tips for farmers to keep in mind while working.
When it comes to fire safety, always carry a fire extinguisher.
“Nobody plans on having a combine fire, but occasionally they do happen,” Vittetoe said.
Before the harvest rush is also a great time to make sure that emergency vehicles would be able to find you if a fire did break out by making note of the nearest 9-1-1 address to various fields and keep that information on hand when out in the field.
When working with augers, take your time. Vittetoe advised farmers to be mindful of loose clothing when around an auger and to take extra time to watch where they step if they have to step over an auger when unloading.
When filling a grain bin, don’t go alone.
If kids are helping out on the farm, make sure they get briefed on safety tips beforehand.
Mental health
Lastly, when considering the strains of harvest, mental health is an important factor.
With the long hours that come as part of the harvest, it’s still important to make sure that farmers take care of themselves by eating right and getting as much sleep as they can. Vittetoe stressed, “taking time to sleep so you can be alert and aware of your surroundings.”