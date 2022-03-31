The 2022 Jones County Tourism Kick-Off was held Tuesday, March 22, at the Camp Courageous Durgin Pavilion.
The event featured a light program with refreshments and displays.
In addition to displays from local tourism attractions, like the National Motorcycle Museum, and general information about the county’s tourism options. Highlights included the nine museums, 51 parks, split between 22 city parks, six Iowa Department of Natural Resources areas and 23 parks under the umbrella of Jones County Conservation, 900 places to camp, five county golf courses, hiking trails with canoeing opportunities, tourist attractions, like Stone City and the new Jones County Freedom Rock, events like the hill climb and the two fairs, the Wyoming Fair and Great Jones County Fair.
In addition to educating the local community, the tourism office also showcases Jones County attractions to those outside of the county through marketing efforts, trade shows and bus tours given in the county.
The goals of the county’s tourism industry are to increase awareness of Jones County as a vacation destination, increase membership in the Jones County Tourism Association, increase attraction/organization participation in jones County tourism, increase overnight stays in Jones County motels and bed and breakfasts and expand volunteer base.