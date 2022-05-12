Anamosa
Those looking for tourism tips will have to go to a new location on Main Street.
The Jones County Tourism association has moved into the Grant Wood Art Gallery, 124 E. Main Street. The move helps the gallery, which has had a sign posted on the door informing people that they are currently suffering from a shortage of volunteers, to be open more hours. The change of scenery has been nice, according to Jones County Tourism Director Bob Hatcher, as visitors are likely to stay and chat longer—as well as perhaps buy some of the items from the gift shop.
“I think it’s a good partnership,” he said.
The location has changed, but the questions and what people are interested in has stayed the same. People are looking for things to see and a good bite to eat. Hatcher said the industry is starting to rebound and that the county is blessed with a lot of tourism attractions. Things like the National Motorcycle Museum, the Anamosa State Penitentiary Museum, museums in smaller towns, like Wyoming and Oxford Junction, county parks and the Great Jones County Fair and Wyoming Fair attractions have held in popularity, and a new attraction has garnered a lot of attention.
Since the unveiling of the Jones County Freedom Rock last fall, the installation has attracted a lot of visitors, whether it be from people who just want to see the county rock or those taking the statewide tour of all 99 counties.
“It’s about 50/50,” Hatcher estimated.
Stone City is a popular tourism destination, not only for those looking to check out the Freedom Rock but for the bus tours that come through the county or leaf tours as the colors change.
The downtown shops are also becoming an increasing attraction for people that visit, particularly from surrounding counties. While they’re in town, the work being done to improve the downtown façades is being noticed, too. The improvement was something that was commented on by a visitor the department’s previous location.
The work done by the association is supported by memberships, most of which goes toward advertising. The push is to attract people more from areas like Milwaukee and Chicago since they’re far enough away to spend the night. Hatcher also sees a strong contingent of more local folks stopping by after getting their driver’s licenses renewed at the Jones County Treasurer’s Office and are looking to do something while making the trip into town.
To learn about what to do in Jones County or to become a member of the association, give the office a call at 462-4101.