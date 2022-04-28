Anamosa
At a roundtable town hall event held at Anamosa High School April 19, mental health professionals, high school students and school counselors discussed the issues concerning mental health and suicide.
The event was sponsored by Project SAFE of the Cedar River Corridor Area, which serves to provide suicide awareness and education to the Corridor area. Mike Farr, founder of Project SAFE, moderated the discussion and started the event by explaining how Project SAFE came to be after his son, Garrett, died by suicide.
“Five weeks after he died, I started this foundation,” he said. “The reason behind the foundation was to help people understand what resources are available out there.”
As an example, he cited the mental health crisis center Foundation 2, based in Cedar Rapids, that he said he was unaware of until after his son’s death. Had he known about the resources he knows about now, Farr said he thinks he would have had a chance to save his son. That’s a sentiment he wants other people having to avoid.
“I don’t want anyone else to lose that opportunity to save their loved ones,” Farr said.
When discussing suicide, panelists said it was important to be willing to have discussions. Melissa Paulsen with RISE Consulting and Therapy said about it does not increase suicidal thoughts or actions.
“If anything, it helps,” Paulsen said.
The conversation has changed recently, as people have realized the importance of talking about the issue. The framing of the discussion has also changed.
“We don’t really use the word ‘committed’ anymore, because that implies that someone committed a crime, and we don’t really use the word ‘completed’ suicide because that kind of signifies accomplishment of task completed. So, the correct language is died by suicide,” Paulsen said.
If someone mentions wanting to commit suicide, the utilization of the MALS acronym (Method Accessibility Lethality Specifics) can help determine the seriousness. A pair of school counselors from Midland were also on the panel and said that there is an effort to make sure the student is safe in the moment and incorporate a return to learn plan when students return to the classroom. As with the willingness to talk about the topic overall, the important thing is being willing to have the discussion in the first place.
When every moment can make a difference, being able to recognize the signs that something might be up with a loved one is of the utmost importance. One of the possible signs of depression is increased isolation, which has increased over the last couple of years during the course of the pandemic. Keeping a routine can help.
Panelists said “there’s no age limit,” when it comes to people having depression or suicidal thoughts and that every mention of suicidal thoughts needed to be taken seriously.
The impact of substance abuse was also discussed, with panelists noting it made suicidal tendencies more likely. Those in the LGBTQ+ community are also at an increased risk of suicide, but even knowing a single person is in their corner can make a massive difference. Having one person they know supports them can decrease the risk by 10%.
Prior to the question-and-answer session, a meal was served, and a collection of local agencies and resources were available on site to provide additional information on mental health, suicide awareness and prevention.