Every year, 1 million adults report making a suicide attempt, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Worldwide, 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, according to the World Health Organization.
A town hall style community conversation will be held in Anamosa on Tuesday, April 19, with a panel discussion from 6:30-8 p.m. The resource tables and dinner (smoked pulled pork sandwiches, chips, bars and water) to open at 5 p.m. at the Anamosa High School Ellen Kennedy Performing Arts Center at 209 Sadie Street Anamosa, (use the entrance at the back of the building). A panel of local experts will be on hand to answer specific questions and concerns from the audience. In addition, a local resource vendor trade show will feature over a dozen local agencies and resources on site who will provide additional information on mental health, suicide awareness and prevention.
The event is sponsored by Project SAFE of the Cedar River Corridor Area, which serves to provide suicide awareness and education to the Corridor area. Mike Farr, Founder of Project SAFE, formed the organization in memory of his son, Garrett R. Farr, who lost his battle to depression September 22, 2017. Farr states, Project SAFE’s mission is, “Together we are saving lives, one life at a time. This event is to help others become aware of all of the resources available in the Jones County area. I personally was not aware of all of the resources available. I hope that we can help others, so that they will not have to experience the great loss that my family has experienced!”
The event is also sponsored by the Jones Co. Safe & Healthy Youth Coalition.
The Community Town Hall is open to everyone, and all are welcome. No preregistration is required. The event provides a safe environment where students and parents can gain a deeper understanding of the causes, warning signs and coping strategies regarding teen depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation. For more information, visit Project SAFE CRCA on Facebook or website at www.projectsafecr.org
They will be giving one $1,000 and two $500 scholarships away. High schoolers of any grade are eligible – must be present to win – payable to the school of choice after graduation.