An organization, not a business, took home Member of the Year at the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner as the honor went to the Blue Cut Trailblazers ATV/UTV club Jan. 13.
“They’re an organization that’s really stepped up in the community,” President Angela Winekauf said of their selection, citing their assistance in crowd control and assistance with Pumpkinfest, both assisting with the parade route and raising funds for the event.
“It’s an honor,” President of the Blue Cut Trailblazers Bobby Krum said. “We, as a club, want to see tourism and economic growth in Anamosa…I know how important it is for Anamosa to grow, and our club definitely has to be involved in the community.”
Mayor Rod Smith was named Volunteer of the Year. Anamosa Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LeeAnna Boone said Smith was selected for his dedication to the community and willingness to lend a hand when asked.
The president’s award, chosen by Winekauf, went to Greg and Nancy Norlin.
“The decision for me was actually really easy. Their dedication and commitment to the community just really stands out,” she said, citing the pair’s involvement in Pumpkinfest, TTT and Ducks Unlimited. “Any need that Anamosa’s had, they’ve stepped in to try to fill that need. I think they are wonderful assets to the community.”
Greg Norlin thanked Winekauf for the award and stated that there were many people in the room that were worthy of the award and would be on the receiving end in the years to come.
The annual event was held at the General Store in Stone City and in lieu of a speaker, local magician Colin Zasadny entertained attendees.