During her quarterly treasurer’s report, Jones County Treasurer Amy Picray said efforts to get the county more money for people visiting them from out of county has stalled in the senate.
The county gets reimbursed $7 with a cost just over $17.
Prior to the pandemic, Picray had said that the county sent out the third most driver’s licenses of any county in the state, not including driver’s license stations. In the 2017-18 fiscal year, the department issued more than 1,000 driver’s licenses twice, topping out at 1,177 in September. It was the first time the county had ever eclipsed four figures, but the department had been in four figures of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
A bill was passed last year allowing the counties to charge an option $10 fee for those that get their driver’s license renewed but don’t reside or pay taxes in that county. The bill passed the house in March of 2021. However, despite subcommittees and the Senate Ways and Means Committee recommending passage earlier this year by a vote of 12-4, a month later, it was referred back to the Senate Ways and Means Committee. That was the last action taken in the senate in March of 2022.
The issue seemingly splits along urban and rural lines and that going to smaller counties lightens the burden on state stations because places like Jones County have a much shorter wait time.
Picray said election years can complicate what bills can get passed.