Leadership at the Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) serving Linn, Benton, Jones, Jackson and Clinton counties and the Substance Abuse Service Center (SASC), covering Dubuque and Delaware counties are pleased to announce an agreement between the two agencies to align under the name of ASAC effective July, 1 2022.
This move follows a nationwide-wide trend of bringing together successful organizations and services to strengthen and support a strong system of health care.
The new seven-county region will bring the best of both ASAC and SASC to the patients, stakeholders and communities served.
The two agencies have been preparing for this move for several months and are well-suited for a smooth transition—ASAC and SASC share a mission to provide accessible professional health services including substance use and problem gambling prevention, treatment and recovery components.
They also utilize the same treatment models and electronic health records system, follow the same rigorous certification processes including CARF-accreditation and interact with many of the same partner organizations.
“We’re looking forward to the opportunities this will provide our agency and our patients,” ASAC Board President Ben Rogers said. “This is a very exciting partnership that should allow new funding opportunities, expanded treatment and prevention services in all seven counties, but also a chance for staff to learn from each other and for both organizations to share in the great work each has been doing up until now.”
SASC Board President, Steve Eastvedt said, “I am also excited by the alignment of SASC and ASAC. There are definite operational advantages through this alliance, which will enhance both organizations and, most importantly, improve the prevention, intervention, and treatment services available to our communities.”
All offices will remain open for regular business hours without disruption throughout the transition and without change to office locations.
New patients and projects that address the challenges of substance use, mental health and problem gambling are welcome. Please contact info@asac.us with ideas and opportunities.
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …