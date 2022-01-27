On Jan. 18, a pair of sentences were handed down following successful prosecution of sex crime cases by the Jones County Attorney’s Office.
Kyler Brundage was sentenced to five years in prison, due to a conviction that was entered of record on one count of lascivious acts with a child, a Class D felony. His offense was determined to be a sexually predatory offense for the purposes of enhancing future punishments.
Upon release, Brundage will be required to register as a sex offender for a period of 10 years, and he has been committed to the director of the Department of Corrections on special sentence of parole, also for 10 years. The case was investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Dingle was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of approximately 17.5 years to serve, due to a conviction that was entered of record on one count of sexual abuse in the 2nd degree, a Class B felony. Upon release, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, and he has been committed to the director of the Department of Corrections on special sentence of parole for the remainder of his life.
The case was investigated jointly by the Monticello Police Department and Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons handled the prosecution of both cases on behalf of the State of Iowa.