Anamosa
Two different t-shirts are available for purchase to promote Anamosa’s RAGBRAI theme of “BIG.”
“Size Matters” t-shirts are available for purchase for $20 at the Anamosa Chamber Office, Grounds and Goodies, Anamosa Bowling Alley and Tucker’s Tavern.
“Small Town, Big Pride” t-shirts are available for pre-order for $20 by going to https://bit.ly/3hMZ2qB. Addressing concerns about only white t-shirts being offered in this design, RAGBRAI co-chair LeeAnna Boone said, “In order to keep costs down for this shirt, we had to limit it to white; however, we have ‘BIG’ plans for a t-shirt tie-dying/painting party in June.”
Wearing either t-shirt will make the user eligible for the Anamosa t-shirt Thursday’s events. On Thursdays, beginning June 17, several local businesses will be offering a special deal for people wearing one of the two Anamosa RAGBRAI t-shirts.
“It’s a fun way to get the town excited and ready for RAGBRAI,” said Betty Weimer, RAGBRAI co-chair.
If you are a business and want to get in on t-shirt Thursdays, contact LeeAnna Boone at the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce at 319-821-0071. You will be provided with a sign for your window indicating you are an Anamosa RAGBRAI t-shirt Thursday participant.