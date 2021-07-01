Anamosa
Derek Lumsden, executive director with Jones County Economic Development, was on hand at the June 28 Anamosa City Council meeting to update on how the façade upgrades were going downtown.
Work started in May, with most of it being the mobilization of the workforce and preparations being made for the work by bringing in the people and machinery. Then, in June, the demolition started. Work has also included the removal of any asbestos that has been found in any of the buildings, tuckpointing and measuring of the interior of the buildings.
The boards that have been noticed in multiple buildings during this phase serve two purposes.
“One, it keeps people out of those buildings and, two, it makes sure if there’s rain or anything like that, it’s not getting inside there,” Lumsden said.
Over the next few weeks, upper story windows will begin to be installed.
August and September will be where the public will really be able to see the changes that are occurring downtown, according to Lumsden.
After Lumsden spoke, representatives from Snyder and Associates gave their monthly update on projects they are working on for the city, including the extension of Old Dubuque Road. Sometime in July, Tim Wallace said they hope on having a public meeting to discuss the project.
In other business, the council members voted to approve a 3% increase for salary staff, voted to continue having a virtual option for meetings through the rest of the year, approved a street closure request for Tucker’s Tavern for RAGBRAI and approved a street closure for the Anamosa Rotary Club’s Fireworks on July 3 and July 4.