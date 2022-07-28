Anamosa
At the July 19 meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, Michael Lewis and Steve Davis of Shive-Hattery updated county officials on the results of their study both of what needs would be associated with a new jail and what changes that may bring to the courthouse.
The study was part of phase two of needs determined via a professional needs study with the firm, the first phase being addressing staffing shortages at the current facility. The study wasn’t designed to determine a detailed layout, but more a general sense of what would be needed in an updated jail so the county could get a space that was more aligned with the current standards of the state.
First, Davis touched on why the old hospital building was taken out of consideration as a site. Though initially worth investigating after a brief walk through, after digging down into the numbers, it was determined it would not accurately be able to fill the county’s needs. Looking at old drawings, the rooms designed for patients did not provide what would be necessary to retrofit as cells.
In determining what space the county might need, they looked at the average daily population and what surrounding counties needed, as well as possible future trend lines, projecting 30 years into the future. While the projection suggested there was a need for 38 beds, other factors—like a peak population should there be a big arrest and different classifications based on gender and security needs—put the number at 48. Most of the cells would have two beds.
Given those population needs, as well as space needed for staff and administration, it was estimated that 28,500 square feet would be needed with a site size of 3.5 acres. The administrative portion is currently estimated to be 3,500. The acreage is generally determined by multiplying the square feet by a factor of 3.5 to allow for parking space and room for future expansion as needed. However, given the fact the county is looking at housing equipment at the facility, the suggestion was made to bump the factor up to five, for a site size closer to five acres. Sheriff Greg Graver said he’d also like to incorporate a joint communication center in the center of the building, like what was put in Johnson County, so there was space for everyone to gather in the same room.
The initial space numbers could change as they got deeper into the process.
Currently, there’s about 5,000 square feet that the sheriff’s office and jail take up in the courthouse. Supervisor John Schlarmann asked why they’d need so much more space.
“We’re meeting the Iowa jail standards…the current facility doesn’t. So, while it feels like a huge multiplier, it probably isn’t,” Davis said.
For the current 25-bed layout, the current standard says 15,000 square feet is needed, triple what is currently utilized.
Cost estimates in the current market are hard to forecast, currently at 11% over the previous year. Generally, while it is expected for costs to eventually come down to closer to 6% inflation, it’s unknown when that shift may come. Currently, it was estimated a new jail would cost $500 per square feet for a total estimated cost of $14.25 million projecting out the costs a year, with contingencies and a site cost included.
As far as what the possible move could mean for the rest of the courthouse, how best to utilize the 5,000 square feet of space that would be vacated if and when the sheriff’s office gets their own building was undetermined. Who would be the best options to utilize that space are up in the air yet as the study had not gotten that far.