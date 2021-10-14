Brian Stark, with Martin Gardner Architecture, told the Anamosa City Council during their Oct. 11 meeting that the estimated cost for the proposed renovation of the Anamosa City Police Station.
The city had approved up to $700,000 for the renovation of the old Daly Creek Winery into the city’s new police station and Stark said he kept the tight budget at the front of his mind.
“The intent moving into this project initially was that this was a very budget conscious project,” Stark said. “Our approach was to use as much of the good infrastructure, the good bones of this facility. We want it to be a good, usable, safe facility.”
Total construction costs are estimated to come in at $637,000, including $145,800 for interior work and $238,952 for services work, the latter of which includes and overhaul of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The contracting fees of 10% put the project over the $700,000 threshold by $977. Construction and design contingencies and professional fees and contingencies put the total cost of the project at just over $1 million.
“Unfortunately, with today’s climate and what needs to happen, we can’t make that budget,” Stark said.
The project went through multiple iterations. Highlights of the proposal include a full gut of the old entrance, including Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant entrance.
What isn’t included is a locker room space or a large area for training that had been part of previous design plans. In discussions with Chief of Police Jeremiah Hoyt, Stark said it was determined that the basement could be utilized for those types of a space, but at a later date.
“We’re trying to focus on the immediate needs,” Stark said, hence focusing more on the functional.
Stark was looking for some input for the city saying they were at a “stopping point” at this time. Stark said some of the demolition would be able to done by the city staff, which could help with the costs.
No action was taken on the project as it was just an update on the project.