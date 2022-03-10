The Anamosa Community School District Board of Education provided an update on the superintendent hiring process. The board recently met with Dr. Brian Mitchell, Shane Ehresman and Shanlee McNally with Grundmeyer Leader Services to review the candidate pool. The position was posted from Jan. 26 to Feb. 23 and resulted in 25 candidates.
The pool included three out-of-state candidates. There were 22 male candidates, two female candidates, and one candidate choosing not to identify a gender. Four of the candidates hold a terminal degree (Ed.D. or Ph.D.), while nine have seven or more years of administrative experience.
All 25 candidates were presented to the board of education in closed session on March 1. After the review of candidates’ application materials, references, licensure verification and social media, six candidates were selected for screening interviews that will take place March 7. The screening process will allow the board to further evaluate the candidates’ qualifications for the position and narrow the process to three finalists.
The search consultants will set up and facilitate the screening interviews and finalists will be publicly named shortly after the screening interviews take place.
The desired qualifications that were identified by the board of education and from previous stakeholder surveys will continue to drive the hiring process. Those desired qualifications included:
• promotes school and community relations;
• possesses a collaborative leadership style;
• ability to lead school improvement efforts;
• brings out success in others;
• ability to lead strategic planning to present a vision for the district;
• understands school finance;
• strong written and verbal communication skills; and
• promotes a positive school culture.
The board will soon reach out to community members to serve on the team conducting formal interviews with the finalists, which will take place March 21. The new superintendent will officially begin leading the Anamosa Community School District on July 1.