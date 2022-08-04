Monticello
Kids got an opportunity to learn about veterinary work during the Great Jones County Fair as the Monticello Veterinary Clinic hosted their first ever Vet Camp July 20.
“It was great to see that kids were interested in veterinary medicine,” Dr. Cole Burrack said. “It was fantastic to see everyone get involved at the camp.”
The idea was brought to the clinic by general manager Lucas Gobeli after his daughter went to a similar camp at the Iowa State Fair over the previous summer. The clinic was receptive to the idea, and, after finding a sponsor in Schneiter Weers Insurance, went about trying to determine what would make for good opportunities.
Dr. Jenn Hosch gave a demonstration on eyeball dissection and anatomy, provided by Lindley Locker in Center Junction. Beef ambassadors and youth beef team members assisted the campers with identifying parts of the eye, feeling the different textures and using the scalpels. Dr. Holly Salzbrenner gave a demonstration on injuries and how to splint a calf’s leg. Campers were able to practice splinting on one another. Burrack demonstrated giving a physical exam on a cow. Campers had the opportunity to find and listen to the heartbeat and got their own stethoscopes.
“We tried to do things that we thought were educational, interesting and were age-appropriate,” Burrack said, that included wanting to incorporate a live animal demonstration and activities that were hands-on.
The response for the camp was intense, with all of the spots taken up within the first 24 hours after the opening of the registration period.
“Every kid that signed up came to camp,” Burrack said. “Everyone that came was very active in participating.”
With the overwhelmingly positive response the camp got in its first go round, plans are in the works to bring it back at next year’s fair.
