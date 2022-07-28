For the fifth time since 2013, the Access Fund and Iowa Climbers Coalition have come together to identify and provide funding for crucial climbing access improvements at Pictured Rocks Park in Jones County.
With the aid of the Access Fund Special Projects Conservation Team, volunteers from the Iowa Climbers Coalition and other interested individuals, climbing area stabilization and erosion control is being implemented at the iconic Cosmic Gallery climbing area at Pictured Rocks Park.
Pictured Rocks Park is well known for its climbing rock faces attracting climbers from across the nation.
Around 80 climbing routes of varying difficulty can be found within the Silurian age dolomite and limestone faces at Pictured Rocks Park – some reaching 60-70 feet in height.
The Iowa Climbers Coalition has worked hard to promote and protect this climbing access by working with local conservationists and the Iowa Department of Natural Resouraces to keep safety and natural resource protection a priority.
The Access Fund work highlights best management practices and long-term comprehensive stewardship planning to promote climbing for current and future generations.
Special projects conservation team leaders Kyle Leihsing and Loryn Posladek have been busy removing old decaying railroad tie steps and minimally clearing and shaping areas at the Cosmic Gallery climbing area for the placement of locally acquired stone.
With the assistance of volunteers, brute human strength and a simple pulley system these stones are being placed one by one to create retention walls, erosion control areas and natural stone stairs.
Over 15 tons of local Jones County stone was brought in and subsequently prepared by Leihsing for transport.
Many stones are transported manually with volunteers, sometimes working together using stone slings to carry them up the trail to the Cosmic Gallery work area. Any stones too large to transport are drilled and split to a smaller size. Once at the gallery area, volunteers assist Posladek in carefully placing stones as the walls and steps take shape.
Leihsing and Posladek are currently working on this project Thursdays through Mondays from now through July 31.
Anyone wanting to volunteer to assist with this project can sign up by visiting the Iowa Climbers Coalition Facebook page and scrolling down to the SignUpGenius link at https://www.facebook.com/IowaClimbers Volunteers will want to dress to get dirty and bring work gloves, water and a snack.