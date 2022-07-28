For the fifth time since 2013, the Access Fund and Iowa Climbers Coalition have come together to identify and provide funding for crucial climbing access improvements at Pictured Rocks Park in Jones County.

With the aid of the Access Fund Special Projects Conservation Team, volunteers from the Iowa Climbers Coalition and other interested individuals, climbing area stabilization and erosion control is being implemented at the iconic Cosmic Gallery climbing area at Pictured Rocks Park.

