Each year, Grinnell Mutual recognizes 50 independent agencies and 12 mutual insurance companies for outstanding achievement in the insurance profession and superior performance for Grinnell Mutual by naming them to its President’s Club.
“Grinnell Mutual and our board of directors are pleased to honor our top agencies and mutual members for results in 2021,” said Jeff Menary, Grinnell Mutual’s president and CEO. “We’ve always rewarded top agents and mutuals with a trip, and we’re happy to be back to traveling after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. We’re looking forward to being together again in Nashville!”
Insurance Headquarters Inc, based in Readlyn, Iowa, qualified for membership in this prestigious group in 2022. Only 50 of Grinnell Mutual’s 1900+ agencies are invited to join the club each year. Wapsi Insurance Services in Anamosa is a trusted part of the Insurance Headquarters’ group of agencies and is proud to earn this honor.
“Grinnell Mutual can only be successful when our business partners are successful,” Menary said. “The trusted relationships we have cultivated with our mutual members and agents is the foundation for that success. The performance of our President’s Club members demonstrates a shared commitment to working with us to provide quality products and unsurpassed service.”