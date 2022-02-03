Ahead of the 2022 general election in November, the first step in the 2022 process is set to start Feb. 7. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on caucusing in Jones County.
Republican
Republican caucus goers will have seven different possible precincts for the evening.
• Those in Anamosa North, Anamosa South, Cass, Jackson and Fairview townships will meet at the Ellen Kennedy Fine Arts Center.
• Those in any of Monticello’s four wards, Castle Grove, Lovell or Wayne townships will meet at the First Presbyterian Church.
• Greenfield Township caucusers will meet in the Martelle City Hall Community Room.
• Oxford Township will meet at Gathering Place in Oxford Junction.
• Richland/Washington Township residents will meet in the EMS Center in Cascade.
• Rome/Hale Township residents will meet at Olin Community School.
• Those in any of Scotch Grove/Madison/Clay townships will meet in the Onslow Community Room.
• Wyoming caucusers will meet at Wyoming City Hall.
During caucuses, attendees will elect people to the county’s central committee, elect delegates and alternates for the Jones County Republican Convention and propose platform planks.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the caucus will begin at 7 p.m.
Democrat
All precincts will meet at one location, the Youth Development Center (next to the Berndes Center) in Monticello.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the caucus starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required, and the space is large enough to support social distancing.
More importantly, here's your opportunity to voice your opinion on an issue(s) you are passionate about by writing a simple resolution to be added to the 2022 Iowa Democratic Party Platform. This is where the Platform begins to take shape. If you don't think Platforms mean much, just take a look at the 2020 Iowa Republican Party's Platform. It's been their blueprint for legislation for the past few years.
Linn County residents can find their caucus location at https://www.linncountyelections.org/caucus/. For Springville residents looking to caucus, Democrats should meet at the Mount Vernon Middle School, check-in starts at 6:30 p.m., and Republicans should meet at the Mount Vernon High School Commons Area, with check in starting at 6 p.m.