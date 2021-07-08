Wyoming
When the Wyoming Fair’s parade returns to kick off the 2021 event, the fair will honor former council member Allen Willman.
Willman passed away earlier this year and was involved in the community in a multitude of ways.
He was a member Wyoming Volunteer Fire Department from 1971-2021, including a stint as chief for 25 years, and was a charter member of the Midland Ambulance Service, serving from 1971 through 2020. He was also a former member of the Masonic Lodge in Anamosa and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Olin. For many years he volunteered for the Midland School Board from 1980-1997, Wyoming Telephone Board, serving as a board member and president, Calkins Barn Board, where he was chairman from 1999-2000, held a seat on the Wyoming City Council, served as mayor and represented the City of Wyoming on E911 and EMS boards.
“He just loved his hometown,” Suzanne Willman, Allen’s wife, said, noting he did all that while working as a deputy sheriff for most of his career. “He wanted to help people…He was always doing something for the good of the community.”
She said his involvement in the community followed in the footsteps of his family. Multiple generations have resided in the community and the house that the Allen and Suzanne resided in originally belonged to his great-grandparents.
Though Wyoming Fair Board member was one of the few boards he didn’t serve on, the fair was still something he looked forward to every year.
“He loved kids,” Suzanne said.
Suzanne said she was honored when the fair board reached out to ask if the family would serve as the grand marshals for the parade in Allen’s honor.
“I think it was well deserved. I’m just sorry he’s not the one getting the recognition,” she said.
The Wyoming Fair’s parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and go through downtown Wyoming.