The Jones County Beef Producers are kicking off their Beef Passport Program on Sept, 14.
The Beef Passport Program is a function of the Jones County Beef Producers in partnership with 14 local restaurants in Jones County in the effort to promote the purchase and enjoyment of beef products at locally owned and operated eating establishments. It’s a simple concept – eat beef, collect stamps, be entered to win some great prizes.
How to get started? Easy. Go to any of the 14 participating restaurants and ask for your free beef passport. Then, order a steak, hamburger or any other beef product on the menu. The server will then stamp your passport. The more stamps collected; the better prize participants can win. Stamps can be collected from Sept. 14 to Dec. 14. Mail your completed passports to Ohnward Bank and Trust – Monticello Branch by Dec. 21.
The prizes include a 36” 4-Burner Blackstone Griddle sponsored by Jones County Farm Bureau, Masterbuilt Electric Smoker and 17” Blackstone Adventure Ready Tabletop Outdoor Griddle sponsored River Valley Cooperative, a 90-quart & 50-quart Igloo coolers sponsored by Innovative Ag Services, beef gift certificates, Ozark 4-ft. Folding Cookout Table and Ozark Trail 24-can Premium Cooler sponsored by Jones County Beef Producers. Tailgate package sponsored by Roan Marketing and Communications and Monticello Theisens. Big thank you to Ohnward Bank and Trust – Monticello Branch for sponsoring these customized stamps and for their willingness to collect the completed passports.
The 14 participating restaurants are, Darrell’s A Family Tradition, Hale Tap Supper Club, Hammer’s Hideaway, Hillside Sports Bar & Grill, Jones County Local, La Hacienda – Monticello, Legacy Lanes, Monticello Golf Club, Moski’s BBQ, Rack’s Swinging Door, The Bonfire Bar & Grill, The General Store Pub, The Grove Bar & Grill and Tyler & Downing’s Eatery.
This is a free program for anyone interested in supporting Jones County restaurants and local beef producers.