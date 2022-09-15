Passport

With the new passport program, locals can help support local beef.

 Submitted

The Jones County Beef Producers are kicking off their Beef Passport Program on Sept, 14.

The Beef Passport Program is a function of the Jones County Beef Producers in partnership with 14 local restaurants in Jones County in the effort to promote the purchase and enjoyment of beef products at locally owned and operated eating establishments. It’s a simple concept – eat beef, collect stamps, be entered to win some great prizes.

