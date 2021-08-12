One of two inmates charged in the killing of two staff members at the Anamosa State Penitentiary pleaded guilty to the murders and other charges related to the March 23 attack at a plea hearing Aug. 6 at the Jones County Courthouse.
Thomas Woodard, 39, plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping in the first degree. Charges stem from what investigators say was a failed escape attempt which resulted in the deaths of Registered Nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, Correctional Officer Robert McFarland, 46, injuries to inmate McKinley Roby and attempted kidnapping of staff member Lorie Matthes.
Woodard had a jury trial set for Sept. 21 in Linn County before a plea hearing was set.
During the hearing, Woodard admitted to hitting both Schulte and McFarland multiple times with a hammer. Woodard said he intended to kill McFarland, but not Schulte. In the latter case, he said he was just attempting to prevent her from raising the alarm. According to prosecutors, since both McFarland and Schulte were public employees working for the department of corrections, that takes the place of the premeditated requirement for murder in the first degree.
Concerning the kidnapping charge, Woodard admitted to directing Dutcher to confine Matthes against her will. As with Schulte, the reason for confining Matthes, according to a statement from Woodard, was to avoid having the alarm raised.
When the charge of attempted murder came up, anger entered Woodard voice when asked if he intended to strike Roby with the hammer in an attempt to kill him.
“Roby is a pedophile and a snitch, and I had every intention of hitting him with that hammer,” Woodard said. “I wish I hit him one more time.”
Both first degree murder charges carry a mandatory life sentence, while each the attempted murder charge and attempted kidnapping charges have mandatory 25-year sentences.
Woodard has asked for an expedited sentencing, but no date has been set. Dutcher’s trial was supposed to start two days before the plea hearing, before he waived his right to a speedy trial. No new court date has been set.