Anamosa
On Aug. 26, Thomas Woodard was sentenced to consecutive sentences of life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the murders of corrections officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte, that took place at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on March 23. Additionally, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the kidnapping of Lorie Matthes that took place during his attempted escape and was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the attempted murder of McKinley Roby, a fellow inmate that attempted to aid corrections staff. All sentences were ordered consecutive to each other.
In handing down the sentence, the judge stated that in making the sentences consecutive instead of concurrent, she hoped that it showed the families how seriously they took the case.
In addition to the sentences, Woodard was ordered to pay $150,000 each to the estates of McFarland and Schulte, $306.30 to Matthes and an amount to be determined later to Roby McKinley.
Prior to the sentencing, 11 victim impact statements were read over the course of an hour with tears and emotions running raw.
Sara McFarland, wife of Robert McFarland, said her husband was a hero.
“Robert was not only a hero in life. He died a hero,” she said.
“He went to work that day because he wanted to help you guys,” Colten Apfelbeck, Robert’s son, said.
Cathie McFarland, mother of Robert, said her son’s death broke her. She said, “I feel like my mind body and soul are in a million pieces,” and all she could do was, “scream and cry,” before having to inform her other children. McFarland said the pain never leaves fully, just dissipates for periods before rearing back up.
“My brother would not want me angry” David McFarland said. “You never once considered Bobby’s family when you killed him. You never once considered how it would impact any of us.”
Lorena Schulte’s parents, Stephanie and George, described her as someone with a “determined spirit.” Isabel Schulte could not contain tears throughout and lived with her sister for the past 10 years. Sister Gretchen Dixon described having to try to explain to her daughters that their aunt was gone and the impact that was having on them.
“They needed her. Now, they will live the rest of their lives trying to overcome the loss they should have never had to experience,” she said.
The statements also included those that survived the attacks. Lorie Matthes, a staff member who was held against her will, had a statement read on her behalf. Matthes described a day unlike any other in her 29 years working in the department of corrections.
“It is forever embedded in my head, and the evilness that took place on that dreadful day will not be forgotten.”
Specifically addressing Woodard, Mathes’ statement said, “You have stolen from me a part of my life that is now forever changed. The complete lack of regard for others’ lives was so apparent to me that day in that break room. I do not feel that you have one ounce of remorse for all of the lives you have changed with your inhumane acts of violence.”
Roby said via a Department of Corrections member that, “I can’t do much at this time because I can’t be around a lot of people without being fearful. I can’t be in tight, close surroundings without the fear of being attacked.”
The lead investigator for the case was Special Agent Trent Villeta, who coordinated the joint efforts of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons and Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown successfully prosecuted the case on behalf of the State of Iowa.
The other inmate charged in the prison attacks, Michael Dutcher, is set to go to trial later in September.