Wyoming
Holding the first of their Tuesday council meetings, the Wyoming City Council worked their way through the agenda May 11.
The topic which garnered the most conversation was work planned for city streets over the summer. While most of the streets will be fine with sealcoating, council members at least toyed with the idea of possibly putting asphalt down on the brief stretch between Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Dollar General store in town. They thought it would be a good trial possibility. More information will be brought before the council members on that at a future meeting.
During the meeting, the council members voted on a couple of motions concerning the city’s Webster Street water project. The extension of the Webster Water Project to the west using the grant funds from USDA was approved first, followed by an amendment to the engineer’s agreement for $5,000.
In other business, council members cleared the way for the return of the Wyoming Fair’s parade in 2021 by approving the permit to allow the road to be closed for that purpose. The council members voted to approve transitioning from the city’s current .org domain to a .gov free of charge for the city’s website.