The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced $2.6 million in grant funding to help 26 communities across the state revitalize their downtown districts. The grants were awarded through the Community Catalyst Building Remediation program.
Each community was awarded a $100,000 grant to help redevelop or rehabilitate underused buildings as a way to stimulate economic growth and reinvestment in the community.
“Downtown districts are the heart and soul of our communities, and their strength is critical to the state’s overall well-being,” IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said. “The Community Catalyst program not only helps strengthen our downtowns at a critical time of economic recovery, it also inspires growth and development for years to come.”
The grants will fund 26 projects, including the Nixon Building in Wyoming. The work will be done on the brick and roofing of two of the three buildings, with plans to make it into a Mexican restaurant with apartments above it.
The Community Catalyst program was created in 2018 and is funded through an appropriation from the Iowa Legislature.
Iowa cities were invited to apply following approval of their pre-applications. Projects are scored based on criteria that include impact, funding/partnerships and incorporation of sustainability and smart growth principles. At least 40% of the grants are awarded to cities with populations of less than 1,500, according to program rules. Cities are required to provide financial and/or in-kind resources to supplement these projects.
For more information on the Community Catalyst program, visit iowaeda.com/downtown-resource-center/community-catalyst/ or contact Jim Thompson at 515.348.6183 or catalyst@iowaeda.com.