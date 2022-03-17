Knitting and crochet enthusiasts have long had a meeting place in Anamosa to sit and chat while working on projects.
Prior to the pandemic, that place had always been Jones Regional Medical Center as part of a volunteer effort, and the group would work largely on creating prayer shawls for patients.
However, once the hospital’s COVID protocols made meeting there impossible, the group has been floating from members’ homes to members’ homes.
As January arrived, they moved to the library for the winter where their group got a name so it could be publicized in the library’s newsletter: Yarners at Heart.
The naming was a group effort, selected from a collection of names they had brainstormed. They felt the name fit because they weren’t limited exclusively to just knitters (who utilize needles) or crocheters (using hooks) but those who like to utilize either.
Despite not meeting at the hospital, the group has continued their close partnership. Though group members can work on whatever personal project is on their docket, the shawls remain a major project for the group.
The group has around 10 to 12 people. They’ve become close over the years, and true friendships have developed. They are always looking for more people to join them. They meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.