The Jones County Beef Producers are looking to offer a new opportunity for Jones County youth interested in the beef industry.
The group is introducing the Beef Ambassador Leadership Program. The goal of the program, according to president Lydia Grant and beef ambassador coordinator Devan Cress, is to give younger members leadership and education opportunities, as well as opportunities for networking.
The program was an idea that brought forward by multiple members. The county had not held a beef royalty program for a number of years but wanted to do something that was more inclusive.
“We are looking at this from a new angle and going in a direction that allows for a more inclusive approach for participation. Our group also looked at this as an opportunity to add some additional leadership/educational pieces on to it by having our very own members hold on-farm experiences for the youth in the program,” Grant and Cress said.
To participate in the Jones County Beef Ambassador Program, interested youth will need to complete the application form and turned in all of the application requirements by the April 15 deadline. Applications can be found on the Jones County Beef Producers’ Facebook page and website. Applications can be submitted either via email, google form or mail.
Eligible youth must either be a resident of the county or attend high school in the county and be in grades nine through 12. Owning cattle, living on a farm or having parents in the Jones County Beef Producers are not a requirement for the program.
The ambassador program will start in April and go until July, during which the producers hope to include applicants in a variety of activities. Judging of applicants will be sometime in June via an interview process by judges residing outside of the county. After that, one to three Jones County Beef Ambassadors will be announced on Monday, July 18, during the Cowgirl Queen Contest held at The Great Jones County Fair. The beef ambassadors reign will be from July 2022 to July 2023, and the number of ambassadors will be determined by the judges.
Responsibilities for those selected will include promoting beef in Jones County, educating consumers, on-farm experiences, school visits, participation in community events and responsibilities at the county fair.