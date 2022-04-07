Jon Zirkelbach of Center Junction announced his candidacy for re-election to the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
He continues to make Jones County and its residents his top priority. Zirkelbach is currently serving as the chairman on the board.
While fulfilling his duties as a board member, he has also served on numerous county related boards such as: Area Substance Abuse Council serving as secretary, East Central Iowa Council of governments serving as chairman, East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund, Integrated Roadside Vegetative Management Committee, Wapsi Trail Committee, as well as serving as an alternate for other committees for the county.
Zirkelbach very much enjoys meeting with people one-on-one and feels that those connections have created a more connected and collaborative Jones County community.
Zirkelbach enjoys volunteering many hours throughout the year for the Great Jones County Fair and Jones County Safe and Healthy Coalition. He spends time volunteering on the board of directors for the Scotch Grove Cemetery and helps maintain the property when needed. In addition, he is a member of the Grant Wood Art Gallery Board.
Jon Zirkelbach and his wife, Tracy, live on a farm just west of Center Junction.
Together, they have three children: Gennifer resides in Maquoketa and is employed by the Midland Community School District. Nick lives west of Anamosa and works for a cell site company. Jacob lives in Waterville, Maine, and works at Colby College.
In his spare time, Zirkelbach likes to travel, ice fish, work on projects around the farm and investigate the history of Jones County.
After re-election, Zirkelbach will continue to invest his experience for the betterment of Jones County and all of its residents.