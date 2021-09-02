Alice “Allie” Grassfield, 89, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a period of declining health.
Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at the United Methodist Church, Anamosa with interment at Riverside Cemetery. Friends could call after 9:30 a.m. at the church. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa has taken Alice and her family into their care.
Alice Marie Grassfield was born Jan. 7, 1932 in Anamosa. She was the daughter of George and Maude Hay, Grassfield. Alice graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools in 1950. She then started her 35, year career with Collins Radio working both in Anamosa and Cedar Rapids. She also did babysitting and dog sitting for family and friends. Alice was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church. She had served on the Lawrence Community Center Board.
She enjoyed bowling, softball, gardening both vegetables and flowers, and loved dogs. She was also an avid Anamosa Raiders Fan and Iowa Hawkeye Fan. She assisted the coaches for the Raider Cheerleaders at one time.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Steven (Marla) Miner of Monticello, Michael (Jacki) Miner Sr. of Martelle, Ann Taylor of Broadhead, Wis. and Barbara (James) Kos of Martelle; nine great-nieces and nephews, 15 great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Georgia (Carl) Miner; a half-sister Dorothey Postel; nephew-in-law Merle Taylor and a great-nephew Stephen Kos.