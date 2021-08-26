Arthur Charles “Charlie” Baker, 72, of Anamosa, passed away Aug. 19, 2021.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Sept. 4, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church, 23194 County Road E-34, Fairview. Charlie will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa, next to his parents.
Charlie was born in Anamosa on Dec. 27, 1948. He graduated from Anamosa Community High School in 1967.
Charlie was an active member at Fairview Baptist Church, and had served as an ordained Deacon at West Ajo Baptist Church in Tucson, Ariz.
Charlie enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, attending tractor pulls, working on his 1939 Chevy, and participating in classic car shows in various places in Iowa. He also enjoyed spending time visiting with family and friends as often as possible. He was always there to offer help to family, friends and even strangers who needed it.
Charlie is survived by his sons, Joseph Austin Baker and Lee Charles Baker (Ashleen); his four grandchildren, Haven Reese Baker, James Lee Baker, Levi Joe Baker and Harley Ivan Baker; he is also survived by his four younger siblings, Steven Baker (Jorgeanne), Daniel Baker (Linda), Austin Baker (Christine), Carol Allen, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and other family members.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marianne Baker.