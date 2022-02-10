Audrey Latare
1931-2022
Audrey Latare, Oxford Junction, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, surrounded by her family at Prairie Hills Center in Independence. Mom is reunited with Dad in the most beautiful place. Her memory is restored, sharper than ever. They are enjoying a waltz — with Mom being the lead.
A memorial service was held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Oxford Junction, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, with visitation prior. Burial followed at Mayflower Cemetery.
Audrey was born Oct. 9, 1931, to Fred and Lucille (Leinbaugh) Wagner. She graduated from Lost Nation high school in 1949. Later that year, she met the ‘love of her life,’ a sailor man, Merlin Latare. They were married July 29, 1950.
Audrey was active in the community, St Mark’s Lutheran Church, Legion Auxiliary and Homemakers. For many years, she and a friend published the Sunday bulletin. She was a Luther League sponsor a member of the Ruth Circle and wrote skits to honor Gold Star Mothers for the Legion Auxiliary.
Audrey was gifted creatively in numerous ways. She decorated amazing birthday cakes for her grandchildren. Many people enjoyed the humorous story poem gifts she wrote for special celebrations. Along with two friends, Audrey started Maitre D’ames Catering. When her husband retired from farming, they built ‘The Galley’ as the kitchen serving thousands of families, couples and businesses until her retirement in 2009. In her spare time, she loved her flower gardens, turning an over-grown yard into beautiful islands of flowers and ornamental trees. Audrey was a loving wife, mom and grandma, giving her all to family and friends. Her grandchildren remember the fun times on the farm, special trips and ‘catering jobs’ they shared with Gramps and Gram.
Those left to cherish her memory are three daughters: Kris (Dick) Kroll, Florida; Kerri (Jay) Carson, Troy Mills and Karm (Jeff) Williams, Delhi; five grandchildren: Dan (Jen) Carson, Mitch (Alissa) Carson, Eric (Jessy) Williams, Brett (Lindsey) Williams and Erin (Cameron) Luedtke; great-grandchildren; Haley and Kenna Williams, Sage Williams, Wyatt and Beau Carson, Audrey Grace Carson, Calvin, Isaac and Savannah Pfab; brother-in-law, Ron Brinkman and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Audrey Latare Family, PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.